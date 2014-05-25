Ubuntu based

New inside and outside



Lubuntu now ships the most advanced desktop interface, using Qt technologies for rendering the widgets and the entire ecosystem (from the installer to the smallest parts).

The winning combination of Arc theme and the Papirus icons makes the new Lubuntu desktop easier to read and less cluttered. The symbolic icons and glyphs, now easier to recognise, added to sharp edges and vibrant colours, add visual dynamics without overwhelming the overall design.

Combined with the new compositing effects, the apps, panels and widgets of your new desktop will look modern, while being fast, simple and affordable for almost every machine.