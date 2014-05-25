welcome
to the next universe
Version 22.04 new! Featuring LXQt desktop
Your daily operating system
Lubuntu is a complete Operating System that ships the essential apps and services for daily use: office applications, PDF reader, image editor, music and video players, etc.
If you need more, you can use the Discover Software Center to download the required app that suits your needs, for free.
Ubuntu based
with thousands of free apps available
and virus-free from the safe Software Center.
Compatible
and share them with other computers
and operating systems.
Fast and lightweight
from Open Source software with
a great supporting community behind.
New inside and outside
Lubuntu now ships the most advanced desktop interface, using Qt technologies for rendering the widgets and the entire ecosystem (from the installer to the smallest parts).
The winning combination of Arc theme and the Papirus icons makes the new Lubuntu desktop easier to read and less cluttered. The symbolic icons and glyphs, now easier to recognise, added to sharp edges and vibrant colours, add visual dynamics without overwhelming the overall design.
Combined with the new compositing effects, the apps, panels and widgets of your new desktop will look modern, while being fast, simple and affordable for almost every machine.
Useful for all your needs
Lubuntu is compatible with the majority of existing file formats, such as images, songs, films, spreadsheets, text documents, internet radio stations, and much more.
Everything works out of the box. But if you need more (usually proprietary) codecs for exotic file formats, you can always install the ubuntu-restricted-extras package and enjoy all that content.
And there is more in the Software Center. Just look for the file format or application you need and get it for free.
Install it everywhere!
Lubuntu is offered in many ISOs for several computers, like standard PC, laptops, Raspberry Pi, etc.
Our Lubuntu QA Team ensures every release works well on every architecture. From maximum performance machines to those with older and more limited hardware, Lubuntu works flawless, giving you a smooth Linux experience.
Revive that old PC by installing Lubuntu and give it a second life!
